Zelensky's office announced his readiness for dialogue with Putin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office announced readiness for dialogue with Putin, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Zelensky is ready for direct dialogue with Putin. We are ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. We are ready to talk with the Russian Federation on a wide range of issues," said the Office.


