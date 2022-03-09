Zelensky's office announced his readiness for dialogue with Putin
- 09 Mar 2022 16:11
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 171310
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/zelenskys-office-announced-his-readiness-for-dialogue-with-putin Copied
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office announced readiness for dialogue with Putin, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.
"Zelensky is ready for direct dialogue with Putin. We are ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. We are ready to talk with the Russian Federation on a wide range of issues," said the Office.