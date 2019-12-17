Zelensky’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to development relations among diasporas – OPINION

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan serves to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries, Chairman of the United Diaspora of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, Doctor of Law Hikmat Javadov told Report news agency.

He noted that the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Azerbaijan was expected for a long time.

“As if relative cooling arose in Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations before Zelensky was elected as president, because Petro Proshenko did not visit Azerbaijan for a long period and President Ilham Aliyev did not come to Ukraine. This could have some diplomatic or political reasons. However, Zelensky’s attitude to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan should lead to an immediate solution of these issues. We have been waiting for this for a long time,” Javadov said.

The chairman expressed hope that the Ukrainian leader’s visit will result in the signing of several agreements aimed at further boosting bilateral ties.

“Recently, the Azerbaijani diaspora organizations based in Ukraine were merged, and the Coordination Council of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis was established. Zelensky’s visit to Azerbaijan will also have a positive impact on the activities of the Coordination Council in Ukraine,” he said.

Javadov stressed that friendly relations between the presidents will contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian diaspora in Azerbaijan.

“Ukraine has always been an ally of Azerbaijan. Even before the loss of its territories, Ukraine fully supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and opposed Armenia’s aggressive policy against Ukraine. Azerbaijan also supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he added.

Javadov also underlined the importance of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine business forum held in Baku.

"It is advisable to hold such forums for economic development, job creation and investment in countries. Ukrainian businessmen and companies invest in Azerbaijan, and vice versa, Azerbaijani businessmen invest in Ukraine, which serves the interests of both states. It is also important to develop this sphere. The president’s participation in the forum demonstrates how much attention they attach to this issue,” the chairman concluded.

