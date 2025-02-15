Zelenskyy and Dutch PM discuss steps to strengthen Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.

The President expressed gratitude to the Netherlands and the Dutch people for all the support they provided to Ukraine, from military aid to humanitarian assistance, News.Az reports citing the website of the President of Ukraine.

"Thank you very much, especially for ensuring that this support has not decreased after nearly three years of full-scale war. We are proud to have such strategic partners. We are also grateful for your role in strengthening our air defense shield, which truly protects us from Russian attacks," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

The President noted that just a day earlier, Russia had struck the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and today, it launched 70 drones against Ukraine. He emphasized that contributions to bolstering Ukraine’s air defense are critical, as they save lives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also recognized the Netherlands’ efforts in ensuring Ukraine’s strong position ahead of any potential future negotiations. One of the key topics of discussion was coordinating the next joint steps, including developing a common action plan and establishing reliable security guarantees. The President stressed that this work must be carried out swiftly in cooperation with all European capitals and in coordination with the United States. Joint action remains a top priority.

The Head of State emphasized that continuous military assistance is essential to saving lives and securing a just and lasting peace, and this remains the highest priority. He briefed Dick Schoof on the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s defense needs. The two leaders also discussed possible formats for security guarantees, considering the need to enhance the defense capabilities of European armed forces.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dick Schoof addressed the needs of Ukrainians forced to leave their homeland due to Russian aggression and discussed the launch of Unity Hubs to support them.

News.Az