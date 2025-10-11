Zelenskyy and Trump have phone conversation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Saturday, October 11.

This was reported by Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy is currently speaking with President Trump," Yermak wrote.

No further details of the conversation between the two leaders were disclosed.

