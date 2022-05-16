Zelenskyy appoints new commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Ihor Tantsiura as Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, dismissing Yurii Halushkin from the post, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The decrees to that effect have been published on the website of the head of state.

Halushkin was appointed commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 1 this year.

