Zelenskyy calls for strong US response if Putin refuses bilateral meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would welcome a “strong reaction” from Washington if Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to meet for a one-on-one discussion.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready for bilateral talks but questioned what actions the United States might take if Russia remains uncooperative, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been mediating between the two countries, though he acknowledged that a direct meeting with Putin may not be forthcoming. Zelenskyy highlighted that it remains unclear what territorial concessions Russia is willing to make to end the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia currently occupies just under 20% of Ukrainian territory.

When asked about Budapest as a potential venue for talks, Zelenskyy described the idea as “challenging.” Hungary, Russia’s closest EU ally, has repeatedly offered to host peace negotiations, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

