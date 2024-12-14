Zelenskyy confirms Russia is deploying North Korean soldiers in attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on December 14 that Russia has started deploying North Korean soldiers for assault operations in Kursk Oblast, with casualties already reported, News.az reports citing local media .

“So far, it’s only in Kursk Oblast. But we have information that they may be used on other parts of the front as well. Losses among this group are already noticeable,” Zelenskyy said.The president emphasized that Russia has drawn another country into the war, and “maximally” at that.“If this isn’t escalation, then what is? Many have spoken about escalation. It is Putin who is taking steps that expand and prolong this war. He is the one pushing away any chance of peace. And he wants the world to face more problems, even in Asia. This is why the Russians are teaching North Korea modern warfare,” the president said.He also noted that Moscow is ignoring calls from countries, including China and Brazil, for “everything to be done to deescalate,” and without a strong global reaction, Russia is making the war worse.“We will defend ourselves, including against these North Koreans. We will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war—stop it reliably, with a guaranteed peace,” Zelenskyy said.The president also announced upcoming meetings with European partners to discuss further steps to strengthen Ukraine.On Dec. 14, the HUR (Ukraine’s military intelligence) reported that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the occupiers are preparing North Korean soldiers for direct participation in combat operations.That same day, Andrii Sybiha, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, urged Ukrainians not to jump to conclusions about the involvement of North Korean troops in assaults on the occupiers in Kursk Oblast.“Right now, there are a lot of rumors about ‘the Koreans who never end.’ They will end, very much so, like everyone else,” Sybiha said.

News.Az