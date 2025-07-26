Zelenskyy discusses anti-corruption reforms and security cooperation with German Chancellor Merz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a constructive conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reaffirming Germany’s continued support for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared on X that during the discussion, he informed Chancellor Merz that he has approved a draft bill aimed at strengthening the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions, News.Az reports.

He emphasized the critical importance of ensuring these bodies operate free from any Russian interference. The Ukrainian leader also invited Germany to participate in the expert review of the legislation, to which Chancellor Merz expressed readiness to assist.

The two leaders reviewed progress on Ukraine’s integration efforts with the European Union, particularly focusing on the implementation of agreements and the advancement toward opening the first negotiation cluster. Germany reiterated its full support for Ukraine’s EU ambitions.

Zelenskyy also addressed the current frontline situation in the ongoing conflict and highlighted the urgent need for additional funding to boost domestic drone production. Special emphasis was placed on scaling up interceptor drone capabilities to enhance Ukraine’s defensive operations.

Expressing gratitude, President Zelenskyy thanked Chancellor Merz and Germany for their steadfast backing of Ukraine and its people during this critical time.

