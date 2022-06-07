Zelenskyy, Duda discuss defense cooperation between Ukraine, Poland
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed defense cooperation between the two countries in a phone call, News.Az reports.
“Had a phone conversation with President Andrzej Duda about defense cooperation between Ukraine and Poland,” the Ukrainian president said on Twitter.
Zelenskyy also thanked Duda for supporting Ukraine's EU candidate status.
“I am grateful for his efforts to consolidate international support for Ukraine's EU candidate status,” he added.