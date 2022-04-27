Zelenskyy hails UK’s decision to remove tariffs on Ukrainian imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the UK’s decision to reduce all tariffs to zero and remove all quotas on imports of Ukrainian goods, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“I am grateful to the United Kingdom and personally to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his prompt and positive response to our request for trade liberalization. Right now it is especially important for the support of our state. Britain has announced the abolition of all duties and quotas on imports of Ukrainian goods. This will allow us to save thousands of jobs during the war and ensure a significant intensification of economic relations with Britain. We expect a similar decision from other partners,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the step is important not only for Ukraine and partner countries.

As Zelensky stressed, there is only one way to avoid the crisis: to strengthen cooperation and put pressure on Russia.

News.Az