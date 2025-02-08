Zelenskyy hints at a diplomatic effort to win over Trump

Kyiv has been keen to flaunt its natural resources as a way to reel in partners and strengthen its position ahead of any peace talks with Russia. In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Zelenskyy said he was open to the idea of opening up access to Ukrainian deposits.

“The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. ... I would also like to talk about this with President Trump,” the Ukrainian leader said. He added, however, that the idea wasn't just to handover resources to the U.S., and that they would be jointly developed.

Ukraine's gas storage facilities are another area of possible cooperation. The country was a major transit point for Russian natural gas to Europe until Moscow's invasion three years ago. The U.S. is now the world's number one exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We're ready and willing to have contracts for LNG supplies to Ukraine. And of course, we will be a hub for the whole of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump said late Friday that he may meet Zelenskyy next week, but added that he maintains a “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.