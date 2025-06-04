Zelenskyy holds phone call with Friedrich Merz

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

The leaders discussed the outcomes of the Ukrainian President’s visit to Berlin last week and the implementation of the agreements reached, News.Az reports citing the website of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the Chancellor about the second meeting in Istanbul and its one meaningful result — the exchange of prisoners. The Head of State emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation had also insisted on an unconditional ceasefire, the return of children, and a meeting at the highest level. However, Russia once again showed its unwillingness to end the war.

The President stressed that only strong sanctions from partners can change the behavior of the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also outlined Ukraine’s expectations for the G7 Summit, which will take place on June 15–17 in Canada.

The Head of State thanked the Federal Chancellor of Germany for his support of Ukraine.

News.Az