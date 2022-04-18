Zelenskyy hopeful Biden will visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is hopeful US President Joe Biden will visit Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN broadcast, Zelenskyy said he is not willing to cede territory in the country’s east to end war with Russia.

“I think he will,” Zelenskyy said in English when asked if he was aware of any plans for a US presidential visit.

“But it’s his decision, of course, and it depends on the safety situation, of course. But I think he’s the leader of the United States and that’s why he should come here to see.”

News.Az