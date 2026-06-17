Zelenskyy in Brussels for NATO and EU defense meetings

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels to hold high-level talks with European leaders and defense ministers, seeking to bolster international backing during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The itinerary includes scheduled discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, followed by a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and an audience with King Philippe of the Belgians, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports, citing United24media.

These diplomatic engagements coincide with a sequence of critical security forums in the region, including a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format and a session of the European Council.

Additional meetings are also scheduled with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany to address ongoing security cooperation.

The upcoming discussions are expected to focus heavily on stabilizing European security and coordinating long-term defense resources. Ukrainian representatives expressed gratitude to international partners, emphasizing that European strength and unity remain central factors in determining the outcome of the war.

The diplomatic meetings aim to reinforce international unity and secure vital defense support amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

Previously, Rutte confirmed that European allies and Canada had increased their core defense investment by over $90 billion in 2025, marking an astounding 20 percent surge in a single year.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of the Ramstein format meeting, Rutte emphasized that these significant investments were producing real capabilities, allowing European nations to take more responsibility for their collective security.

He noted that while Washington had reaffirmed the stability of the US nuclear deterrent, it had also urged Europe and Canada to shoulder a greater portion of the conventional military load amid Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az