Zelenskyy invites Pope Francis to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope Francis to visit Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and expressed confidence that it will be possible to arrange such a visit.

"In the morning I spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis about the search for peace for Ukraine, for our state, about the atrocities of the occupiers, about the humanitarian corridors to the surrounding cities. I thanked His Holiness for his clear and strong position against the war and for his prayers for Ukraine. I invited him to visit our country at this crucial time. I believe that we will be able to organize this important visit, which will definitely support each of us, each of the Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

On March 20, at a traditional Sunday meeting with pilgrims, Pope Francis called on the international community to do everything possible to end the war in Ukraine.


