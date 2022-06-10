Zelenskyy, Macron discuss further defense support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed further defense support for Kyiv in a phone call, News.Az reports.

“Had another phone conversation with French President Emmaneul Macron. Informed about the situation on the front. Discussed further defense support for Ukraine and work on security guarantees,” the Ukrainian president said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy noted that during the talks special attention was paid to Ukraine’s path to the EU. “We are coordinating steps,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, assured Zelenskyy of his country’s readiness to continue weapons supplies to Ukraine, the Elysee Palace’s press service said in a statement.

"He told Zelenskyy that France was ready to keep meeting Ukraine’s requirements, including in heavy weaponry," the statement says.

News.Az