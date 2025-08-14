Zelenskyy meets UK PM Starmer ahead of Trump-Putin summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street on August 14, a day before the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska. The visit follows a joint call on August 13 between Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders, during which Trump pledged to prioritize a ceasefire in Ukraine during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15.

Details of the Zelenskyy-Starmer meeting were not disclosed, but the encounter reflects continued coordination between Kyiv and European allies ahead of the high-stakes summit. Zelenskyy emphasized that any peace process must begin with a ceasefire, rejecting recognition of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, while European leaders reiterated their support for Ukraine’s military and NATO aspirations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The discussions come amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine’s territorial integrity, with Putin demanding Ukraine halt NATO ambitions and cede parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, stressed security guarantees for Ukraine once hostilities end, while rejecting limitations on Kyiv’s military or alliances.

News.Az