Zelenskyy offers to exchange captured N. Korean soldiers for Ukrainian POWs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Kyiv is prepared to hand over two captured North Korean soldiers to Pyongyang in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over [North Korea leader] Kim Jong Un’s soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia," Zelenskyy said on X, News.az reports."For those North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return, there may be other options available. In particular, those who express a desire to bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korean will be given that opportunity," the Ukrainian president noted.He added: "Russian President Vladimir “Putin started three years ago with ultimatums to NATO and attempts to rewrite history, but now he cannot manage without military support from Pyongyang."Zelenskyy also warned of more North Korean soldiers being captured by Ukrainian forces.“In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It’s only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others,” he said.

