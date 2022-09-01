Zelenskyy: Over 1.5 million tons of grain exported from Ukrainian ports

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1.5 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have already been exported from three Ukrainian ports under a landmark agreement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Zelenskyy thanked all Ukrainian agricultural workers, port workers, diplomats and government officials who returned to Ukraine the status of a real guarantor of food security in African countries.

“23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat under the UN World Food Programme have already arrived at the port of Djibouti. And they will be delivered to the people of Ethiopia, where there is the worst drought in the last 40 years and millions of people are on the verge of starvation. We are also restoring the relevant connections with the countries of the Arabian Peninsula - almost 40,000 tonnes of wheat are headed to Yemen. And in general, more than 1.5 million tonnes of our food have already been exported by sea from the three ports that became operational thanks to the grain export initiative,” the president added.

On August 30, six ships carrying 183,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products departed from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

