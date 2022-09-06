Zelenskyy, Pelosi hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a phone conversation on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Had a warm fruitful conversation with Speaker Pelosi. Expressed gratitude to US Congress and people for strongly supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized the importance of increasing the pressure on Russia to achieve peace and bring their common victory closer.

