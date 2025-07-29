Zelenskyy responds to Trump statement, urges stronger sanctions on Russia to end war - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed a major statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it “extremely significant” and emphasizing the need for strength and unity to achieve peace.

In a video address on X, Zelenskyy accused Russia of deliberately undermining peace efforts through ongoing nightly attacks and said Ukraine remains committed to working with the United States to end the war, News.Az reports.

Today, there was an extremely significant statement by President Trump. And it is true: it is Russia who is doing everything to undermine peace efforts and drag out the war. Every night there are strikes, constant Russian attempts to hurt Ukraine. Indeed, peace is possible if we… pic.twitter.com/fIWyGkHF0q — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2025

Zelenskyy reiterated that sanctions are a key tool in pressuring Russia and called on international partners to act “strongly and decisively.” He stressed Ukraine’s readiness to cooperate with Trump and the American leadership “in the most productive way possible” to secure a dignified and lasting peace.

News.Az