Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy responds to Trump statement, urges stronger sanctions on Russia to end war - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Zelenskyy responds to Trump statement, urges stronger sanctions on Russia to end war - VIDEO
Photo: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed a major statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it “extremely significant” and emphasizing the need for strength and unity to achieve peace.

In a video address on X, Zelenskyy accused Russia of deliberately undermining peace efforts through ongoing nightly attacks and said Ukraine remains committed to working with the United States to end the war, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy reiterated that sanctions are a key tool in pressuring Russia and called on international partners to act “strongly and decisively.” He stressed Ukraine’s readiness to cooperate with Trump and the American leadership “in the most productive way possible” to secure a dignified and lasting peace.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      