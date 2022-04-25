Zelenskyy says assistance to Ukraine topped agenda of talks with Blinken, Austin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said assistance to his Ukraine was the main issue discussed during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Assistance to Ukraine was the No. 1 item on the agenda of negotiations with the US representatives who came to Kyiv yesterday. Our negotiations were quite long - they lasted for over three hours - and substantive. They were inspiring and, importantly, fruitful. I am grateful to the people of the United States and, personally, to President [Joe] Biden for the strong, sincere support we have been receiving. This is palpable assistance that bolsters both our state and democracy as a whole,” Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

“We have coordinated with the US side further steps towards strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces and accommodation of all primary needs of our army. In particular, this includes preparations for a major ministerial meeting in Germany, which will take place on Tuesday and will gather together 40 defense ministers from partner states. The key item is the protection of Ukraine, the protection of freedom in eastern Europe,” he noted.

Zelenskyy noted that sanctions against Russia were also discussed during the talks.

News.Az