Zelenskyy says Ukraine has no plans to attack Russian territory

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv has no plans to launch an attack on the territory of Russia.

Zelenskyy made the remarks in an interview to Newsmax TV while commenting on reports that his country may use multiple-launch rocket systems obtained from the US to strike targets in Russia.

“I know that people in the United States are saying, or someone in the White House is saying, that we might be using them [US-made multiple-launch rocket systems] to attack Russia. Look, we are not planning to attack Russia. We're not interested in the Russian Federation. We're not fighting on their territory,” the Ukrainian leader added.

