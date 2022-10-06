Zelenskyy says Ukraine may soon stop supplying electricity to Europe

Zelenskyy says Ukraine may soon stop supplying electricity to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine may soon stop supplying electricity to Europe, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

He made the remarks in a video address to Australian officials, political scientists and experts at an event hosted by the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine supplies Europe with cheap electricity, but at some point it will stop that in order to get through the winter.

"We won't have enough to heat our homes. And that time is approaching. We talk all the time about the risk of blackouts. It could be days, weeks,” the Ukrainian president added.

News.Az