Zelenskyy says Ukraine's membership of NATO is 'achievable'

Ukraine's membership of NATO is "achievable", but Kyiv will have to fight to persuade allies to make it happen, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech on Sunday, News.Az citing the Reuters .

Ukraine has repeatedly urged NATO to invite Kyiv to become a member. The Western military alliance has said Ukraine will join its ranks one day but has not set a date or issued an invitation."We all understand that Ukraine's invitation to NATO and membership in the alliance can only be a political decision," Zelenskyy told diplomats at a gathering in Kyiv. "Alliance for Ukraine is achievable, but it is achievable only if we fight for this decision at all the necessary levels."Zelenskyy said allies needed to know what Ukraine can bring to NATO and how its membership in the alliance would stabilise global relations.

