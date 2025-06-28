Zelenskyy says Ukraine will keep in touch with Trump team

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will maintain communication with U.S. President Donald Trump's team through ministerial channels and the head of the President's Office.

"Further, at our level, we agreed that the defense ministers will communicate, as well as the US Secretary of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and at various levels the head of my office and also his colleagues from the American side," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

According to him, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will discuss economic issues.

Speaking about the meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the president noted that it was a "good" meeting, during which they discussed a wide range of issues.

"First of all, this concerns the Patriot systems to protect our skies, and other steps related to the negotiation process, as well as the sanction direction, etc., of our bilateral relations after the signing of the relevant agreement," Zelenskyy added.

