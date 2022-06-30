Zelenskyy says visa-free transportation deal with EU will boost export of Ukrainian goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conclusion of an agreement on visa-free transportation with the European Union will allow Ukraine to significantly boost export of its goods, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

In a video address on Wednesday night, Zelenskyy recalled that a week ago, Ukraine was granted the status of a candidate for EU membership.

“A week ago, our country received the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union, and today another step has been taken on the path to membership. A very practical step. Visa-free transportation agreement was signed. This is an agreement that removes barriers for Ukrainian carriers. You no longer have to wait for permits for freight transportation,” the president added.

