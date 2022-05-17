Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further sanctions on Russia

  • World
  • Share
Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenkyy held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that he discussed with the German chancellor the situation on the frontline and further sanctions against Russia.

The president also praised Germany’s support for Ukraine.

“Held productive talks with Olaf Scholz.  Discussed the situation on the frontline, further pressure on Russia, sanctions increase, the prospects of peace. Appreciate Germany’s support, including defensive one. We count on further German assistance on Ukraine’s path to full membership in the EU,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

News about - Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further sanctions on Russia


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      