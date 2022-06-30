Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss increasing defense support for Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier increasing defense support for Kyiv in a phone call on Thursday, News.Az reports.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he appreciates Germany’s support for Ukraine’s path to the EU.

“Continuing dialogue with Germany held talks with Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Discussed increasing defense support for Ukraine. We appreciate the German people's solidarity on our path to the EU & support in countering aggression. Thanked for condolences over the inhuman attack on Kremenchuk,” the Ukrainian president added.


