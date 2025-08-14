Zelenskyy to meet Starmer in London ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street on Thursday, Sky News reported, citing the UK government.

The meeting comes ahead of the high-profile summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts amid the Ukraine conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details of the discussions between Zelenskyy and Starmer have not been disclosed, but the meeting is expected to cover security, economic support, and coordination with Western allies.

News.Az