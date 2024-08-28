Zelenskyy to present plan to Biden to end war with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he envisions the conflict with Russia concluding through dialogue, but emphasized that Kyiv must be in a strong position to negotiate effectively.

Zelenskyy revealed that he will present his strategy to US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and likely Republican nominee Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The Ukrainian leader, addressing a news conference, said Kyiv's three-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region was part of that plan, but that it also comprised other steps on the economic and diplomatic fronts."The main point of this plan is to force Russia to end the war. And I want that very much - (that it would be) fair for Ukraine," he told reporters in Kyiv.He did not elaborate further on the next steps, but said he would also discuss the plan with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and probably also with Republican Donald Trump, the two nominees for the US presidential election.Zelenskyy said he hoped to go to the US in September to attend the UN General Assembly in New York and that he was preparing to meet Biden.

