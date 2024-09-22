Zelenskyy to push for long-range missile use on Russian targets during Washington visit
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he plans to press the U.S. to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles on targets inside Russia during his upcoming visit to Washington. Zelenskyy made this statement after confirming that neither the U.S. nor the U.K. had yet authorized Kyiv to use such weapons for strikes on Russian territory.
In his evening address, Zelenskyy said, "We are convincing our partners — and will continue to discuss this next week — that Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities."
Zelenskyy's visit to Washington will include talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He is expected to outline his plan to end the ongoing war during these meetings.
For several weeks, Kyiv has been urging the West to allow it to use Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike Russian targets. According to Ukrainian officials, these strikes could alter the course of the war, which has lasted for more than two and a half years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Neither America nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on Russian territory, at any distance," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday. "I think they are worried about an escalation."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that using long-range Western weapons on Russian soil would be seen as NATO's involvement in the war.
However, Zelenskyy hinted that there is still hope that Biden might change his stance. "We have had difficult dialogues with Biden in the past, and he later changed his point of view," the Ukrainian leader said.
A senior adviser to Biden recently indicated that the U.S. president would use his remaining time in office to place Ukraine in the best possible position to prevail.
Zelenskyy's trip to Washington comes after a summer of intense fighting. Russian forces have been making advances in eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv has held control over parts of Russia’s Kursk region for weeks.
The Russian army is now about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the eastern Ukrainian hub of Pokrovsk, where evacuees from front-line areas have been moved.
The war has stretched on for nearly 31 months, and efforts to bring an end to the conflict have so far been unsuccessful. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is ready to invite Russia to a second international peace summit in November, but Moscow has declined to participate, stating that it would only join talks if Kyiv surrendered four of its regions.
Zelenskyy noted that the political landscape may change in November following the U.S. election. He plans to meet with both Harris and Trump to discuss their perspectives on Ukraine’s victory strategy. While Harris has signaled her commitment to continuing Biden's policies in supporting Ukraine, Trump has been critical of the extensive aid provided by Washington and has refrained from taking a definitive stance on the war.
Kyiv remains concerned that if Trump wins a second term, U.S. support for Ukraine could weaken.
On the battlefield, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces had targeted two weapons depots in southern and western Russia, prompting local Russian authorities to declare emergencies and evacuate civilians. Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rig resulted in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women.
The situation remains fluid as Ukraine continues to push for the weapons it believes will shift the tide of the war in its favor.
