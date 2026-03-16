Zelenskyy to visit UK on March 17

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UK Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit London on Tuesday, March 17.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier that he would be meeting with the Ukrainian president "soon", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Healey assured MPs in the House of Commons that Britain remains focused on supporting Ukraine despite the war in the Middle East.

"I am determined to ensure that we continue to confront growing threats in the High North, that we continue to fulfil our obligations to NATO, and that we continue to step up support for Ukraine. And I say this to the Ukrainian people on behalf of the UK: we will not forget the war in Europe, and our total determination to stand with Ukraine remains steadfast."

Healey also confirmed that over the past month, Britain has delivered 3,500 drones, 18,000 artillery rounds and 3 million rounds of small ammunition to Ukraine.

News.Az