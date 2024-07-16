Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to work with Trump if he wins

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his country stands ready to work with whoever wins the US presidential election, including Donald Trump.

The former president and likely Republican nominee, who survived an assassination attempt over the weekend, has pledged to restore his version of "America-first" isolationism if he were to be reelected, cutting aid to Ukraine and ending the war "in one day.""If Mr. Donald Trump becomes president, then we will work with him. I am not afraid of it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Politico.Bringing the war to a conclusion so quickly would likely involve Ukraine ceding territory that Russia seized during its two-year war assault on Ukraine.Zelenskyy acknowledged that while most of the Democratic party supports Ukraine, there are varying positions among Republicans, some of whom are “more right-wing and radical.”However, Zelenskyy said he believes "the majority in the Republican Party also supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine."Zelenskyy said he remains concerned that political turbulence in Washington could negatively affect aid to Ukraine, which happened earlier this year."We are getting back our confidence as weapons started arriving. But delivery has to speed up. Our soldiers have to learn how to use weapons. And they train abroad. And that all takes time,” Zelenskyy added.

