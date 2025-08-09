Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede land to occupiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukraine would not violate its constitution on territorial integrity, declaring, “Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers.”

Reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was ready for “real solutions” to bring peace, but warned that any deal reached without Ukraine’s involvement would be “against peace,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

