Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s victory plan 90% complete, set for presentation to allies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine's victory plan against Russia is 90% complete.

The plan is set to be presented to Ukraine’s allies next week, Zelenskyy said in a video message shared on X, News.Az reports.“Throughout the day, we held various meetings to prepare our Ukrainian Victory Plan. Each point is filled with real substance—military, political, diplomatic, and economic. Key figures for every area have been involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine are already clearly defined,” he noted.These steps will give Ukraine the "strongest possible positions" to bring about peace, he added.“For every step, we have a clear list of actions—what exactly is needed and what will strengthen our efforts. There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% of it is already laid out,” Zelenskyy stated.He stressed that this comprehensive package will ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine but for everyone around the world who values international law.

