Zelenskyy urges direct talks with Putin to resolve Ukraine conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Putin's remarks by reiterating that Ukraine is ready for talks at the leaders' level "at any time," News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

“We have heard the statements coming out of Russia.

If these are signals of a genuine willingness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace – and not merely an attempt to buy more time for war or delay sanctions – then Ukraine once again reaffirms its readiness to meet at the level of leaders at any time.”

He continued by explaining why a direct meeting is needed to conduct talks.

“We understand who makes the decisions in Russia and who must end this war. The whole world understands this too,” he said.

“Ukraine proposes to move from exchanges of statements and technical-level meetings to talks between leaders.

The United States has proposed this.

Ukraine had supported it.

What is needed is Russia’s readiness.”

Zelenskyy also pointedly thanked US president Donald Trump for his work on ending the conflict, seemingly acknowledging how much depends on his response to Putin’s latest attacks.

News.Az