Zelenskyy urges Europe for weapons, rejects talks of concessions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needs weapons to fight Russia’s invasion, not talk of concessions to the Kremlin, as Donald Trump’s victory cast uncertainty over future US support for Kyiv, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Some of you present here were strongly advocating for Ukraine to make ‘concessions’,” Zelenskiy told the summit of European leaders in Budapest on Thursday. “It’s unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all of Europe.”His remarks came as Russian forces have continued to advance in eastern Ukraine, seizing more land in recent weeks than at any point this year. As Kyiv’s shortages of weapons and manpower grow more acute, Ukraine’s supporters are starting to consider what a ceasefire might look like.Zelenskiy said previously that he wanted US help to force Russia to negotiate on Ukrainian terms and avoid a frozen conflict that would give Moscow time to rearm and attack again.Trump promised during the election campaign that he would quickly end the fighting with Russia, but has been ambiguous in his support for Kyiv and boasted of his good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Ukrainian leader said he had a “good, productive conversation” with Trump on Wednesday. “Of course, we cannot yet know what his specific actions will be. But we do hope that America will become stronger,” he added.US President Joe Biden has so far declined to provide what Kyiv says it needs to achieve a just peace. That plan includes an invitation to join Nato and permission to use western-made weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.US thinking is unlikely to change in the months Biden has left in office, according to western diplomats. Most allies don’t want to risk getting dragged into war with Russia while a symbolic invitation would have limited bargaining power, they added, asking not to be identified.The diplomats also said that even if Kyiv were given permission for long-range strikes inside Russia, it doesn’t have many missiles and there aren’t enough targets within its reach to substantively change the balance on the ground.Kyiv on the other hand believes that move would curb Russia’s ability to continue hammering Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities.

