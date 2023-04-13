Željka Cvijanović: By signing the declaration today we have become strategic partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

“By signing the declaration today we have become strategic partners,” said Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović as she made a press statement following her meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sarajevo, News.az reports.

“This Declaration will allow us the opportunity to have a closer political dialogue and, at the same time, establish a more efficient economic cooperation. Thanks to this, we, the business circles and government institutions will see both economic benefits and, at the same time, cooperation in the field of security,” said Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović.

News.Az