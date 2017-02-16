Zeynab Khanlarova joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

People's Artist of the USSR, the Armenian SSR and Azerbaijan SSR Zeinab Khanlarova made a statement about joining to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform.

APA presents the statement.

Acknowledging the importance of the peaceful resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reiterating the respect and support to both the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the internationally recognized borders of both states, recognizing the importance to implement the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and resolutions and decisions of other international organizations on the settlement of the conflict, underlining the importance and expressing the support for the OSCE Minsk Group efforts on the conflict resolution, referring to the long tradition of coexistence of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing with regret that perceptions of new generations growing in both countries towards each other are formed only in the context of war as a result of unsettlement of the conflict, supporting the idea of peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the protracted conflicts, me, Zeynab Khanlarova, hereby express my support for this initiative and join the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace which is aimed at contributing to the peaceful resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

For the purposes of contributing to the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az