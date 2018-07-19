Zhamanak: Each time before duty Armenian servicemen ask relatives for money

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian servicemen ask for money from their relatives.

Zhamanak newspaper writes reporting its sources that while the National Security Service presents to public the corruption deals and scandalous stories from the defense system, especially with the purpose of freeing recruits from army services on forged documents, the servicemen in Noyemberyan's N military unit collect 7,000-10,000 drams to buy food before ascending to the positions.

"The problem is that for already several days the servicemen do not get proper nutrition and each time they get on duty, they ask their relatives for money to buy cigarettes and food," the newspaper reports.

