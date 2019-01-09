Zimbabwe president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will visit Azerbaijan next week, ZimEye media network cited his spokesperson George Charamba as saying Jan. 8.

Charamba said President Mnangagwa will also pay visits to Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

The spokesperson said Russia was an economic player in terms of investments in Zimbabwe, particularly in the mining and agriculture sectors.

“The other two – Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan – are oil rich nations with some of the fastest growing economies and interests in mining, energy and tourism,” Charamba said.

“In the case of Azerbaijan, we are exploring cooperation in the tobacco sector as well as polishing of granite for their construction industry. As for Kazakhstan, they have interests in mining and food processing but critically, alongside Belarus, fertiliser and chemical industries,” he added.

News.Az

