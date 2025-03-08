Zimbabwe pushes to join BRICS for economic growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zimbabwe is doing everything within its means to join BRICS, the African country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira said following a visit to Moscow.

He pointed out that Zimbabwe was looking towards engaging with groups such as BRICS in a bid to find ways to grow its economy, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"According to our constitution, we must not only be Pan-African, but also join progressive groups that are good for the socioeconomic growth of our country and for promoting peace in the world and normally, peace is fostered through economic development," Murwira stated.

He also noted that Zimbabwe could learn from Russia how to find local solutions to local challenges. "What we have done with the Russian Federation and many other countries for that matter is to coalesce around the idea of growing capabilities. As a ministry, our job is to join the domestic environment in Zimbabwe with the foreign environment in terms of cooperation in education, technical fields, science and technology. This is the only way we can boost the production that we are talking about. And with this production, that is when trade can take place," Murwira concluded.

