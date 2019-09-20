Zuckerberg held ‘constructive’ meeting with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a productive meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, a spokesperson for the social media giant said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

"Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today," the spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement quoted by Axios.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had a "nice meeting" with the Facebook chief.

​Facebook has come under pressure from Congress because of data privacy issues and breaches that many lawmakers and media outlets alleged allowed certain parties both foreign and domestic to influence the 2016 election.

News.Az

