News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
April Battles
Tag:
April Battles
Ninth anniversary of historic April battles commemorated
03 Apr 2025-21:50
April battles bolstered national unity and patriotism across Azerbaijan -
OpEd
02 Apr 2024-22:15
April battles shows to entire world Azerbaijan’s determination and will to victory - MoD
02 Apr 2024-15:58
Azerbaijan’s military success in April battles led Azerbaijan to great victory: Prosecutor general
02 Apr 2024-07:32
Azerbaijan commemorates 8th anniversary of April 2016 battles in Garabagh
01 Apr 2024-20:16
Azerbaijan marks 7 years since glorious and successful April battles
02 Apr 2023-00:06
Azerbaijan marks anniversary of successful April battles
01 Apr 2022-20:23
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on April battles
02 Apr 2021-20:06
Azerbaijani Air Force servicemen visit graves of martyrs of April battles
(PHOTO/VIDEO)
02 Apr 2021-19:24
Latest News
Axiom Space secures an extra $350 million
Trump plans April visit to China to confirm trade truce extension
Trump: No deal reached on Iran, negotiations will continue
Pakistani premier to attend Board of Peace launch in Washington
What is the Guthrie case and why it has drawn national attention
Trump blasts Israel's president for not pardoning Netanyahu
Why inflation and interest rates dominate global debate
Middle corridor and Eurasian connectivity explained
Trump revokes landmark ruling that greenhouse gases endanger public health
Madagascar hit by Cyclone Gezani, causing deaths and displacements
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31