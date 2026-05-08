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Bear
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Japanese authorities have sedated and captured a black bear in Utsunomiya, a city near Tokyo, after several days of repeated sightings in residential areas, while another bear continues to evade capture in Fukushima amid a rise in wildlife encounters across Japan.09 Jun 2026-13:28
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A polar bear discovered dead in Svalbard has been confirmed to have contracted bird flu.19 May 2026-20:11
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The body of a missing hiker has been found in Montana’s Glacier National Park, with authorities suspecting the man may have been killed in a bear encounter.08 May 2026-14:36
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