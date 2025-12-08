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Beauty
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Hailey Rhode Bieber’s viral beauty brand, Rhode, has officially kicked off its international summer station tour, and fans are going to extreme lengths to get their hands on the products.13 Jun 2026-10:25
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The music world has lost one of its most legendary and romantic voices. Peabo Bryson, the two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B icon celebrated globally for anchoring some of Disney’s most magical animated love songs, has died at 75.03 Jun 2026-09:46
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After a two-week manhunt, authorities have arrested the suspected fugitive mother-in-law accused of killing a former Mexican beauty queen, Mexican officials announced Thursday.01 May 2026-11:23
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While the broader narrative surrounding Artificial Intelligence often leans toward dystopian concerns of environmental impact and job security, a more optimistic frontier is emerging at the intersection of beauty and technology.12 Apr 2026-11:16
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The 22-year-old beauty queen is accused of killing her newborn child after giving birth in the bedroom of her off-campus home during the first week of classes at the University of Kentucky in Aug. 2025.10 Apr 2026-20:50
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During the Miss Grand Thailand pageant, contestant Kamolwan Chanago faced an unfortunate mishap when her veneers fell out during a live on-stage round.27 Mar 2026-18:46
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Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA.O) shares fell about 8% in premarket trading on Friday as rising costs weighed on the retailer’s margins, despite strong holiday-quarter sales and a promising outlook. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, noting the company’s new TikTok-led strategy under CEO Kecia Steelman to attract younger and affluent shoppers.13 Mar 2026-17:25
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French cosmetics giant L’Oréal has announced a major investment in India, unveiling plans to establish an AI-powered beauty technology hub in the southern city of Hyderabad. The company will invest more than 35 billion rupees (about $383 million) in the project.21 Jan 2026-09:30
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German beauty retailer Douglas reported first-quarter sales of €1.67 billion ($1.94 billion), in line with market expectations. Analysts had forecasted €1.68 billion.19 Jan 2026-13:58
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