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Bilateral Summit
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The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to hold their second bilateral summit on July 22 in Brussels, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France.16 Jun 2026-21:13
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The United Kingdom will host a high-level meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” next week, bringing together a group of Western nations committed to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.04 Jul 2025-16:25
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