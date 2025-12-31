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Blocking
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Telegram has blocked the account of the Iranian-linked hacking group Handala, which in recent years has claimed responsibility for a series of cyber operations targeting entities linked to the United States and Israel, according to Iranian media reports.13 Jun 2026-13:22
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Taiwan has a right to engage with the world and no country can stop that, President Lai Ching-te told Eswatini's king after he arrived for a surprise trip that Taipei says Beijing tried to stop, as China condemned him as a "rat".03 May 2026-18:14
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The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has come under scrutiny after suspending a number of accounts reportedly critical of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, according to Iranian media.21 Apr 2026-17:45
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