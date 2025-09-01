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Boy
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A three-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition after being attacked by a crocodile inside an enclosure at a zoo in eastern England, police have confirmed.19 Jun 2026-14:52
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The biggest sporting event on the planet has officially arrived. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off with a vibrant, star-studded opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, setting the stage for a historic tournament co-hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.11 Jun 2026-22:23
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Global pop icon Shakira is set to return to the world's biggest sporting stage. The Colombian singer will perform the official song for the 2026 World Cup during the tournament's highly anticipated opening ceremony in Mexico.05 Jun 2026-11:03
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A tense regional search ended in relief on Wednesday afternoon when a missing 4-year-old boy from Shelton was found safe, prompting authorities to cancel an Amber Alert.21 May 2026-15:58
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Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy have released “Dai Dai,” the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The track marks Shakira’s return to World Cup music after her global success with “Waka Waka” in 2010.15 May 2026-15:41
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A 5-year-old boy who became a widely shared symbol in the debate over U.S. immigration enforcement has returned home to Minnesota after a federal judge ordered his release from immigration custody, along with his father.03 Feb 2026-11:23
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An early morning shooting inside a University of New Mexico dormitory on Friday left a 14-year-old boy dead, a 19-year-old man injured, and led to a campus-wide lockdown as police launched a manhunt for the suspected gunman.26 Jul 2025-09:57
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Lego has finally delivered on its promise to recreate the iconic Nintendo Game Boy — and while it won’t play your dusty cartridges of Tetris, it’s still one of the most nostalgic builds ever crafted by the toy brick giant.24 Jul 2025-09:41
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